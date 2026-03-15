Ahmedabad, March 15: Meta has announced that it will discontinue end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram, with the feature officially ending support on May 8, 2026. Users currently utilising this security option are being notified through in-app alerts and updated support documentation, which provides instructions on how to download and archive existing encrypted chats and media before the deadline.

The company stated that the decision to sunset the feature is based on low user engagement. A Meta spokesperson explained that the tool was used by "very few people," leading the organisation to phase it out. While end-to-end encryption will no longer be available for direct messages on Instagram, Meta confirmed that the feature remains supported on its Messenger platform. Instagram To End End-to-End Encryption for Messages Starting May 8; Meta To Allow Data Downloads.

Instagram Encrypted Messages; Privacy, Safety Considerations

The implementation and removal of encryption tools in consumer messaging apps have long been a subject of intense public debate. While encryption prevents outside entities, including Meta, from accessing the content of messages and calls, the company has faced criticism regarding its role in user privacy. Some critics argue that broad encryption enables bad actors, particularly child predators, to communicate undetected.

Other major social media platforms have adopted similar stances based on safety considerations. TikTok, for instance, does not offer end-to-end encryption for its direct messages. The company has publicly maintained that maintaining access to chat data allows its internal safety teams and law enforcement agencies to better protect users, particularly minors, from harmful interactions.

Managing Data Before the Deadline

For users who wish to preserve their encrypted conversations, Meta has advised that they must take action before May 8. Those with impacted chats will see specific instructions within the Instagram application. In some instances, users may be required to update their app to the latest version to successfully download their message history and media files. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg’s Tech Giant Reportedly Cutting 16,000 Jobs, Investing Billions in AI Projects.

Meta has suggested that users seeking an end-to-end encrypted messaging experience within its ecosystem should transition to WhatsApp. However, the company continues to navigate the complex challenges of balancing user privacy with regulatory and safety expectations. The removal of this feature from Instagram marks another shift in how Meta manages encrypted communications across its diverse suite of social media applications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).