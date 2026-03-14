Menlo Park, March 14: Meta has confirmed that it will discontinue end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for messaging on Instagram effective May 8, 2026. The social media giant announced the transition in a recent update, noting that the privacy feature, which was widely implemented in December 2023, will no longer be supported on the platform.

The removal of E2EE means that direct messages and calls on Instagram will no longer be shielded from the service provider. Once the change takes effect, the content of these communications could technically be accessed by Meta, marking a significant shift in the platform’s privacy architecture for its global user base. Meta Layoffs 2026: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Tech Giant Plans 20% Global Job Cuts Amid Mounting AI Infrastructure Costs.

Meta Instructions Data Retrieval and App Updates

Meta has stated that it will provide specific instructions to help users preserve their digital history before the encryption is removed. Users with affected chats will receive guidance on how to download media and message logs they wish to keep. This process is intended to ensure that personal records remain accessible to the account holders.

The company also advised that individuals using older versions of the Instagram application may be required to update to the latest software to facilitate these downloads. This technical requirement is necessary to ensure compatibility with the data retrieval tools being provided ahead of the May deadline.

Regulatory Environment and Safety Concerns

While Meta has not officially cited a singular reason for the policy change, the move coincides with intensified global pressure regarding online safety. Governments in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union have been advocating for increased platform oversight to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and prevent online grooming or harassment.

Legislation such as the UK’s Online Safety Act 2023 and proposed EU Chat Control regulations seek to grant authorities greater power to require platforms to scan private communications for illegal content. The removal of encryption would technically enable Meta to implement such scanning protocols across Instagram’s messaging interface.

Future of Other Meta Platforms

The decision has raised questions regarding the status of end-to-end encryption on Meta’s other major communication services, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Currently, WhatsApp remains encrypted by default, and Meta has not indicated whether similar rollbacks are planned for its other messaging-focused applications. Meta Patents AI Technology to Simulate Social Media Activity of Deceased Users.

For now, the change is specific to Instagram, and the company has yet to clarify if this represents a broader shift in its long-term privacy strategy. Users are encouraged to monitor their in-app notifications for further instructions on managing their encrypted data before the May 8 cut-off.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).