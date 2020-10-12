The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 is around the corner & is going to bring lakhs of sellers, artisans, brands together & provide a wide array of products to more than 250 million consumers. As a reminder, Flipkart's BBD sale will begin from October 16 till October 21, 2020. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale i.e on October 15, 2020. During the sale, Flipkart will offer several discounts across multiple categories. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart is also letting the customers pre-book select products at Re 1. Customers purchasing products with SBI credit or debit cards will get a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. In addition to this, the company will also offer a no-cost EMI option, exchange deals & Paytm cashback facility. Here are some of the major deals on smartphones that Flipkart will be offering during its BBD sale.

Poco M2 Pro:

Poco M2 Pro was launched in India on July 7, 2020 with a starting price of Rs 13,999. During the Flipkart BBD sale, the handset will be made available at Rs 12,999 for the base variant. In terms of specifications, the smartphone gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ triple Corning Gorilla Glass display. The phone flaunts a quad rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery, the handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. The phone comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Poco M2 Pro Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Official Twitter)

Realme Narzo 20 Series:

Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones will also be offered with a starting price of Rs 10,499. As a reminder, Narzo 20 series was launched in India last month. Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be sold starting at Rs 14,999. Narzo 20 handset will be made available from Rs 10,499 whereas the Narzo 20A will be retailed from Rs 8,499. Other Realme Phones such as Realme C11, Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X3 Zoom & Realme X50 Pro will go on sale at Rs 6,499, Rs 14,999, Rs 19,999, Rs 24,999 & Rs 36,999 respectively.

Realme Narzo 20A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Samsung Galaxy F41:

Samsung's Galaxy F41 will go on the first sale during the Flipkart BBD sale 2020 from Rs 15,499. Customers can also get the handset at Rs 10,850 with 'Flipkart Smart Upgrade'. Other Samsung smartphones include Galaxy S20+ that will be available at just Rs 49,999 which is originally priced at Rs 83,000. Galaxy Note 10+ will be offered at Rs 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Oppo A52:

Oppo A52 4GB variant will also be offered at Rs 12,990, bringing down the price from Rs 17,990. Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a 12MP quad rear camera module, Snapdragon 665 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery & more. Other phones from Oppo that get massive discounts include Oppo F15, Oppo A31, Oppo Reno4 Pro, Oppo Reno2 series, Oppo A5s & Oppo Reno2 F.

Oppo A52 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile India)

