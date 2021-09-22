Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will begin on October 7, 2021. As per the Flipkart website, Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will begin on October 7 and will last till October 12, 2021. Just like every year, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale a day before it commences for regular users. During the sale, smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and more will be offered with exciting offers and massive discounts. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Begin Soon; Poco X3 Pro, Pixel 4a, RoG Phone 3 & Infinix Hot 10S Deals Revealed.

Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to the buyers. Buyers will also get assured cashback on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Share your everyday vibrant picture with the hashtag #DreamsBecomeReality and tag @flipkart. Participate and stand a chance to win prizes up to ₹1 Lakh T&C Apply- https://t.co/ajxakYr6mE — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 22, 2021

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will also see new smartphone launches including Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Series, a new Poco phone and more. Let's take a look at some of the best deals on smartphones revealed by Flipkart ahead of the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Micromax In Note 1 which was launched at Rs 10,999 for the base variant will be made available at Rs 9,499. Moto G60 will be sold at Rs 15,999, receiving a price cut of 2,000. Poco X3 Pro will be made available for sale at Rs 16,999. Moto Edge 20 Fusion and Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Flipkart has also listed Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE and Realme 8i phones for which discounts have not been disclosed yet. We expect those smartphones to be available with decent discounts. Moreover, there will be up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories like power banks, speakers and headphones. Smart TVs will also get up to 70 percent discount.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).