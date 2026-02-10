Gurugram, February 10: Realme India has officially confirmed a series of job cuts within the company, attributing the move to an internal restructuring process. The smartphone manufacturer stated on Tuesday that the workforce reduction is part of an ongoing organisational optimisation exercise designed to align with current industry benchmarks and ensure long-term operational efficiency.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation regarding the stability of the company’s workforce. While Realme has acknowledged the layoffs, it has maintained a neutral stance on the specific number of employees affected, though reports suggest that sales and support teams were the first to be impacted by the decision. Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees From Agentforce AI and Marketing Teams Amid Executive Shakeup.

As per a report by Business Today, The company has explicitly denied any connection between these job cuts and its recent reintegration with Oppo. Last month, Realme began operating as a sub-label under the Oppo umbrella, leading to industry concerns that consolidation would result in significant redundancies. However, a spokesperson clarified that the adjustment is unrelated to any other brands and that Realme continues to operate as an independent entity in terms of its market strategy.

Management has assured stakeholders that the internal changes will not hinder the company’s ability to provide products or services. Despite the transition, the firm remains focused on its mission to make technology accessible to a wider demographic in the region.

Impacted staff members have reportedly been asked to submit their resignations by April 30, 2026. While the initial phase focused on specific departments, further reductions across other sectors of the business may follow as the optimisation process continues throughout the year. AUMOVIO Layoffs: Germany-Based Automotive Tech Firm To Eliminate Approximately 1,000 in India.

Realme remains committed to the Indian market, which is one of its most significant regions for global sales. The spokesperson emphasised that their retail presence and service commitments remain fully unaffected, as they aim to create sustained value for their millions of users while navigating a changing competitive landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

