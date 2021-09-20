Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is about to begin soon and it will bring massive discounts and exciting offers on smartphones, fashion, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, TVs and appliances. Flipkart has started teasing the sale and revealed some deals on its website. It has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to the buyers. In addition to this, buyers will also get assured cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Coming Soon; HDFC Bank Discounts, Deals on Smartphones & More Teased.

Flipkart is yet to announce the date of the sale. The company has revealed some of the deals on smartphones from Asus, Motorola, Infinix, Poco and Google. Poco X3 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

Ab poora India karega FLIP with BIG discounts, new launches, games, rewards and much more, during Flipkart #BigBillionDays! Coming soon! ⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/uw8v6zsCQI — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 17, 2021

Flipkart has revealed that it will be selling the handset at Rs 16,999. There will also be bank discounts to further bring the price down. Asus RoG Phone 3 will be made available for sale at Rs 34,999. The handset was launched in India at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Moto Edge Fusion 20 will be sold at Rs 19,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The device was launched at Rs 21,499 for the base variant. Infinix Hot 10S will be made available for sale at Rs 9,499. Google Pixel 4a will also be sold somewhere around Rs 20,000 and Rs 29,999. The handset is currently priced at Rs 31,999.

