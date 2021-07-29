San Francisco: As Google celebrated 10-year anniversary of its Vulnerability Rewards Programme (VRP), the tech giant announced a new bug bounty platform for bug hunters. Jan Keller, technical programme manager for Google's VRP, wrote on a blogpost that the company is now unveiling a new platform -- bughunters.google.com -- for bug hunters to submit issues. Google Delays Return to Office for Workers Until Mid-October, Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines.

"This new site brings all of our VRPs (Google, Android, Abuse, Chrome and Play) closer together and provides a single intake form that makes it easier for bug hunters to submit issues," Keller said. "We know the value that knowledge sharing brings to our community. That's why we want to make it easier for you to publish your bug reports. Swag will now be supported for special occasions (we heard you loud and clear!)," Keller said.

Keller mentioned that the platform will have gamification features and will also offer more chances for interaction or competition. There will be per-country leaderboards and chances to acquire awards or badges for specific bugs.

The blogpost said that it is also creating a more functional and aesthetically pleasing leaderboard to help those using their achievements in the VRP to find jobs. Bug hunters can improve their skills through the content available in our new Bug Hunter University, according to the blogpost.

