Mumbai, February 13: Samsung is preparing to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone segment with the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, scheduled to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The flagship focuses on meaningful refinements, including improved privacy features, better sustained performance, and a refreshed design with softly rounded edges and a lighter yet durable armour aluminium frame.

One of the standout additions is Samsung’s new Adaptive Privacy Display, a hardware-based feature designed to reduce visibility from side angles in public environments while ensuring clear viewing for the user. Combined with Qualcomm’s latest chipset and an upgraded thermal system, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to handle demanding tasks such as extended gaming sessions and 8K video recording more efficiently. Samsung One UI 9: Tech Giant Begins Testing Latest OS for Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Mystery 3rd Foldable Spotted, Says Report.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Processor and Performance

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. This configuration is expected to deliver fast multitasking, smoother gaming performance, and improved long-term stability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display Technology

The device is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel may offer peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility while maintaining vibrant colours and deep contrast.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera System

Samsung continues its focus on advanced photography with a quad rear camera setup. The system is led by a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture to improve low-light performance. Additional cameras are expected to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto camera, offering enhanced zoom flexibility and versatility.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery and Charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging, capable of fully charging the device in around 50 minutes. Wireless charging is likely to support speeds of up to 25W and include Qi2 magnetic alignment for improved charging efficiency and convenience.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Software, S Pen, and AI Features

The smartphone is expected to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, delivering a refined and feature-rich software experience. Samsung is also likely to enhance S Pen functionality and expand its AI ecosystem, including deeper integration of Perplexity AI for smarter automation, contextual assistance, and personalised search. These additions aim to improve productivity and overall user experience.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Samsung is expected to maintain relatively stable pricing in India despite rising global component costs. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may start at INR 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 512GB version is expected to be priced around INR 1,39,999, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage could cost approximately INR 1,59,999. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Confirmed on February 25; Check Details, Know More About Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event.

Following the global launch, pre-bookings in India are expected to begin immediately, with deliveries and open sales likely starting from March 11, 2026. Samsung may also introduce new “shadow” colour options, including Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Ultraviolet, to offer more premium design choices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).