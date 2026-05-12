Google Down: Thousands of Users in India and Worldwide Report ‘Server Error’ As Search Stops Working

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Thousands of users across India and worldwide reported disruptions to Google Search on Monday morning, with many seeing server errors, blank pages and failed search results. The issue peaked around 10:23 AM IST, when outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded more than 3,300 complaints.

Users took to social media platforms such as X and Reddit to confirm whether the issue was widespread, as many found they were experiencing similar problems simultaneously. Adda247 Layoffs: Google-Backed Edtech Startup Cuts 20% of Workforce in Restructuring Ahead of Planned IPO.

Google Down Today

google is down? — "Mackenzie" (@mackin_tech) May 12, 2026

Google Down: Sharp Spike in Outage Reports

According to Downdetector data, most complaints were linked to Google Search functionality, with users reporting that queries were not loading or results were failing to appear.

The breakdown of reports showed:

57% related to Search failures

28% reported content not loading

11% experienced website access issues

The outage appeared to affect users intermittently, with some regaining access within a short period while others continued to face disruptions during the peak window. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Service Suffers Outage Globally Including India; Social Media Reacts With Funny Memes, GIFs and Jokes.

Users See ‘Server Error’ Messages

Several users reported seeing an error message stating that an internal server error had occurred while processing requests.

The message read: “Server Error. We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.”

Screenshots of the error circulated widely online, alongside memes and posts reacting to the temporary disruption of one of the world’s most widely used digital services.

As the outage spread, users posted reactions on X highlighting how dependent daily internet use is on Google services. Some users noted the rarity of such incidents, while others speculated about possible technical causes behind the disruption. Despite the speculation, Google has not released an official explanation for the outage.

After the spike in complaints, Downdetector data showed a gradual decline in reported issues, suggesting that services were returning to normal for many users. While the disruption appeared temporary, the incident briefly impacted access to search services widely used across work, education and daily online activity in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Downdetector ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).