NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: What Students Need To Know About Re-Exam, Refunds and CBI Probe

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National Testing Agency has cancelled NEET UG 2026 following concerns over the integrity of the examination process after allegations linked to a suspected “guess paper” surfaced in Rajasthan.

The examination, conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates across India, is now set to be re-conducted. The Government of India has also ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged irregularities. The development has once again brought national focus on examination security and fairness in competitive entrance tests. Why Did NTA Cancel NEET Exam 2026? When Will It Re-Conduct the Examination?

What Triggered the Controversy?

The controversy began after the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) started investigating reports of a handwritten “guess paper” allegedly circulating before the examination.

According to investigators, around 120 questions in the material appeared to closely match questions from the actual NEET UG 2026 paper. Reports suggested similarities in nearly 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions. Authorities are currently investigating whether the examination process may have been compromised before the test was conducted. NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe.

Two Possible Leak Routes Under Investigation

Investigators are examining multiple possibilities regarding how the material may have circulated. One line of inquiry focuses on the printing stage of the examination papers, with officials examining whether the material could have originated from a printing press.

Another possibility under investigation is whether individuals linked to question preparation or paper-setting processes were involved. Authorities have not officially termed the case a “paper leak,” and investigations remain ongoing.

Over 45 People Detained

Law enforcement agencies have reportedly detained more than 45 individuals in Rajasthan as part of the broader probe. Officials are investigating whether organised networks were involved in distributing the alleged question material before the examination. The case has now been handed over to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

What NTA Said About Cancelling NEET UG 2026

In its official statement, NTA said it received inputs regarding alleged irregularities on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination. The agency stated that the matter was referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action.

After reviewing investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies, NTA said the examination “could not be allowed to stand” and announced the cancellation with approval from the Government of India. The agency added that the decision was taken to protect trust in the national examination system.

Will Students Have To Register Again?

NTA has clarified that students will not need to submit fresh applications for the re-examination.

According to the agency:

Existing registration details and candidature will remain valid

Previously selected examination centres will continue

No additional examination fee will be charged

Fees already paid will be refunded

Fresh admit cards will be issued before the re-exam

The re-examination dates are expected to be announced soon through official NTA channels.

What Students Should Do Now

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official updates issued by NTA and avoid misinformation circulating on social media platforms. With a fresh examination now expected, many students may need to revise their preparation schedules while waiting for the new exam date announcement.

NTA said the May 3 examination was conducted under enhanced security protocols. The agency stated that question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles with watermark identifiers, while AI-assisted CCTV surveillance monitored examination centres.

Biometric verification, Aadhaar-based checks and 5G jammers were also deployed to reduce impersonation and prevent cheating attempts. Despite these measures, the controversy has raised fresh concerns about vulnerabilities in large-scale competitive examinations across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of National Testing Agency). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).