Noida Shocker: 5-Year-Old Crushed to Death After Iron Gate Falls While Playing, Disturbing Video Surfaces

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A five-year-old boy died after an iron gate collapsed on him while he was playing near his house in Noida’s Sector 93, officials said.

The child, identified as Navdeep, suffered severe head injuries after the heavy gate reportedly gave way while he was swinging on it outside a neighbouring house on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a hospital by family members and local residents but was declared dead on arrival. Greater Noida Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit During Temple Feast, Nearly a Month After Techie’s Death.

5-Year-Old Crushed to Death After Iron Gate Falls on Him

🚨 नोएडा में दर्दनाक हादसा ➡️ बिल्डिंग का भारी गेट अचानक गिरने से मासूम बच्चे की मौत ➡️ गेट के नीचे दबकर बच्चे ने मौके पर तोड़ा दम ➡️ आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने गेट हटाकर बच्चे को बाहर निकाला ➡️ पूरी घटना CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई ➡️ हादसे के बाद इलाके में मचा हड़कंप ➡️ थाना फेज-2 क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/kQVlbhiQAE — PRIYA RANA (@priyarana3101) May 11, 2026

Gate Collapsed While Child Was Playing in Noida

According to reports, Navdeep was playing near his residence when he climbed onto the iron gate and began swinging on it. Residents said the old gate suddenly collapsed, falling directly onto the child and causing critical injuries.

Hearing the loud noise, nearby residents rushed to the scene and lifted the gate to rescue him. Family members immediately took the child to a hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries before medical care could save him. Spit-Gate in Noida: Cook Arrested After Video Shows Him Spitting on Pizza Base Before Serving Customers.

People living in the area claimed the gate was old and in poor condition, which may have contributed to the collapse. The incident has raised concerns among residents over the maintenance and safety of heavy iron structures in residential neighbourhoods.

Police said legal action is being taken in connection with the incident. Authorities are expected to examine whether negligence or lack of maintenance played a role in the collapse.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).