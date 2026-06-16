Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker to Launch in India Soon: Know Specifications, Price and Expected Features

Google is preparing to introduce its innovative Fitbit Air fitness tracker in India, marking a new direction in wearable health technology. Unlike traditional smartwatches and fitness bands, the Fitbit Air features a completely screenless design, focusing on comfort, simplicity, and continuous health monitoring rather than notifications and app interactions.

The device was initially launched in select international markets, including the United States, and has recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification database. Such certification is generally a key step before electronic products are officially sold in India, indicating that the Fitbit Air could arrive in the country within the coming weeks. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Rumours, Specifications and Features.

Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker Health Features

Despite its compact and minimalist appearance, the Fitbit Air is equipped with advanced health tracking capabilities. The wearable continuously monitors heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep duration, and sleep stages. It also supports heart rhythm monitoring and can provide alerts for potential signs of atrial fibrillation, helping users stay informed about their cardiovascular health.

All collected health data is synced with the Google Health app, allowing users to access detailed insights, trends, and personalised wellness information through their smartphones. The tracker is designed for both Android and iOS users, ensuring broad compatibility across mobile platforms.

Design and Battery Performance of Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker

One of the standout features of the Fitbit Air is its lightweight and discreet form factor. Google has introduced several interchangeable band options to suit different lifestyles. These include a breathable Performance Loop Band made from recycled materials, a sweat resistant Active Band designed for workouts, and premium lifestyle bands for users seeking a more fashionable look. A special edition version co designed with basketball legend Stephen Curry is also available in select markets.

Battery life is another major advantage of the device. Google claims the tracker can operate for up to one week on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent charging. Smartphones To Become Significantly More Expensive in 2026, Warns Nothing CEO Carl Pei.

Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker Price and Availability in India

In the United States, the Fitbit Air is priced at USD 99.99, while the special edition variant costs USD 129.99. Although Google has not officially announced Indian pricing, industry observers expect the company to position the wearable competitively in the growing fitness tracker segment. With its unique screenless design and comprehensive health monitoring features, the Fitbit Air could appeal to users seeking a simple yet powerful wellness companion.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).