Google is preparing to expand its wearable portfolio with a new screen-less health band marketed as the "Google Fitbit Air". The device, which has recently been spotted in public teasers, represents a strategic shift for the company as it moves to integrate Fitbit’s software services more deeply into the core Google brand. Alongside the hardware launch, reports indicate that the "Fitbit Premium" subscription service will be rebranded as "Google Health".

The "Air" moniker, previously used for Fitbit’s Aria smart scale, is intended to highlight the wearable’s lightweight and thin design. The device is positioned as an all-day wearable aimed at users who prefer a minimalist aesthetic or who wish to wear a traditional watch on their other wrist. iPhone 18 Pro Max Cherry Colour Variant Launch in 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Google Fitbit Air Design and Features

The Google Fitbit Air is designed to compete in the growing market for screen-less fitness trackers, a segment currently led by brands like Whoop. By removing the display, Google has been able to focus on a thinner, more discreet form factor that emphasises long-term comfort and durability.

Recent promotional material, including a teaser featuring NBA star Stephen Curry, showcased the device ending with the Google "G" logo rather than traditional Fitbit branding. This aligns with the new "Google Fitbit Air" naming convention, signalling a closer tie between the hardware and Google’s primary consumer identity.

Google Health Rebrand and Fitbit Premium Changes

The launch of the Fitbit Air coincides with a major overhaul of Google’s health software ecosystem. Sources familiar with the matter report that Fitbit Premium, the paid tier that unlocks advanced analytics and AI features, will be transitioned into "Google Health".

This rebrand extends to the company’s AI-driven "personal health coach", currently in public preview. Moving forward, the service will be known as the "Google Health Coach". This shift indicates that while the Fitbit brand will persist for hardware, the software and data-driven insights will be consolidated under the Google banner.

Google Health Coach AI Integration

The upcoming Google Health Coach is expected to be a central feature of the Fitbit Air experience. Since the device lacks a screen, users will rely entirely on the mobile application to interact with their data. The AI coach is designed to provide proactive, conversational health insights, such as sleep quality analysis and personalised recovery scores.

Industry analysts suggest that by branding the AI service as "Google Health Coach", the company is leveraging its reputation in artificial intelligence to compete with Apple’s Health and Samsung’s Health platforms. The "Google for Health" umbrella will continue to cover the company’s broader clinical and research efforts, while "Google Health" focuses on consumer wellness.

Google Fitbit Air Launch Timeline and Market Expectations

An official announcement for the Google Fitbit Air and the accompanying software rebrand is expected in the coming weeks. While pricing has not been confirmed, the use of the "Air" name, previously associated with Fitbit’s more affordable "Aria Air" scale, suggests the device could be positioned as an entry-level or mid-range alternative to the more feature-rich Pixel Watch series. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Camera Unveiled With 1-Inch Sensor and 4K Slow Motion Capabilities; Check Features, Specifications and Price.

The move comes as the global wearable market sees a resurgence in screen-less trackers, driven by users seeking to reduce their digital distractions while maintaining high-fidelity health monitoring. With the Google Fitbit Air, Google aims to capture this demographic by offering a seamless integration of minimalist hardware and AI-driven health management.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).