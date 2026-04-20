Google is reportedly preparing to launch a new, screenless fitness wearable under the name "Google Fitbit Air," according to recent leaks. Designed as a distraction-free alternative to the standard smartwatch, the device aims to compete with high-end recovery trackers like the WHOOP band. The "Air" branding suggests a lightweight, minimalist design intended for 24/7 wear, focusing entirely on data collection and background health monitoring rather than on-wrist notifications.
Minimalist Hardware and Stealth Testing
The Fitbit Air is expected to forgo a traditional display, opting instead for a sleek, woven-style band. Reports indicate the device has been hidden in plain sight for months; NBA star Stephen Curry was recently spotted wearing a slim, screenless tracker during warm-ups and public appearances as far back as January 2026. Fitness Watches and Tech in 2026: Garmin, Fitbit and Rivals Face AI Shift, Accuracy Challenges and New Competition; Here’s What To Expect.
The leaked side profile shows a device significantly thinner than current competitors, featuring only a subtle Google "G" logo. This move signals a potential shift in branding, where Google may lead with its own corporate identity on hardware while utilizing Fitbit’s established sensor technology for internal tracking. Is AndroidMentor Safe? The Hidden Security Risks of MOD Game APKs.
A New Health Ecosystem: Google Health Coach
Beyond the hardware, the Fitbit Air is set to be the flagship device for an overhauled health software suite. Google is reportedly rebranding its health services to bring them under a unified "Google Health" umbrella. Key expected changes include:
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Google Health Coach: A transformation of Fitbit's "Personal Health Coach," utilizing generative AI to provide actionable advice on sleep, cardio load, and recovery.
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Live App Integration: Without a screen, the device will rely heavily on the companion app to display real-time metrics such as live heart rate, calories burned, and "cardio load"-a metric that measures physical strain against recovery levels.
Market Positioning and Launch Timeline
The Fitbit Air marks Google’s first major hardware release for the Fitbit brand in over two years, following a hiatus since the Charge 6 in 2023. By targeting the "screenless" market, Google is positioning the Air to appeal to professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts who find traditional smartwatches bulky or distracting during intensive training.
While an official release date has not been confirmed, industry analysts anticipate a formal debut at the Google I/O developer conference in May 2026. The device is expected to launch alongside the stable release of the new Google Health app, which has been in public preview throughout early 2026.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).