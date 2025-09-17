New Delhi, September 17: Google is testing a new desktop application for Windows, which is expected to transform the way users search on their devices and across the web. It was announced on Tuesday that the experimental app is designed to help users find information more quickly and efficiently. The application features a search bar, which is said to be similar to Mac’s Spotlight search. The development reflects Google’s efforts to enhance desktop search experiences and to offer Windows users a faster way to access data across platforms.

In a blog post, the tech giant revealed that it is launching a new experimental Google app for Windows under its Labs initiative. The company explained that this app is being developed with the goal of making search faster and convenient for its users. On September 16, Google blog post read, "Today, we’re launching a new experimental Google app for Windows in Labs to help you find what you need, faster." TikTok Deadline Extended Yet Again by Donald Trump After US-China Talks Reach Framework Deal, Now Set for December 16.

With this new tool, users no longer need to move between different windows or break their work routine to search for something. If a user is writing a document or even playing a game, they can press "Alt + Space" to open the search bar. From there, users can quickly look for files saved on their computer, check installed apps, access documents from Google Drive, or search the web, all in one place. It can make the process faster and smoother to stay focused without interruptions. Microsoft Announces Free Rollout of Copilot Chat and Agents Across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote.

The new app also comes with Google Lens built-in features. Users can highlight or select anything that appears on screen and instantly search for it. The feature is expected to make everyday tasks easier, whether it is translating text in an image or even solving homework problems. There is also an AI Mode that provides detailed answers powered by AI. Users can continue the search by asking follow-up questions or exploring the extra links it suggests.

