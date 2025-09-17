US President Donald Trump has reportedly decided once again to push back the deadline for TikTok’s future in the US. It marks the fourth extension of the timeline given to its parent company, ByteDance, to find a buyer for its American operations. The decision is said to delay any potential nationwide ban of the short-video app, which continues to face uncertainty over its ownership structure. As per a report of Bloomberg, Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, granting more time to finalise a sale of TikTok after recent talks between US and Chinese negotiators that led to a framework agreement. As per reports, the new deadline now extends till December 16, giving more time for both sides to negotiate terms and work out a possible deal that could secure TikTok’s stay in the US. As per multiple reports, Oracle, which already supports TikTok with computing resources, is said to be one of the investors likely to take a stake in the new business. TikTok Deal US: Oracle Among Firms That May Enable ByteDance-Owned Platform To Continue US Operations, Says Report.

Donald Trump Extends TikTok Deadline to December 16

US President Trump signs executive order delaying enforcement of 2024 law requiring divestiture of Chinese ownership of TikTok until December 16 pic.twitter.com/JNFLKYb6i9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)