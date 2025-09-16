New Delhi, September 16: Microsoft is rolling out new updates that will expand the use of its Copilot features across its Office applications. Microsoft is strengthening its focus on AI integration across its productivity suite. The company is introducing Copilot Chat and AI-driven agents for free to make the tool a personal assistant for everyday work. These additions are expected to help its users to complete tasks more quickly and streamline workflows within Word, Excel, Outlook, and more.

In a blog post on September 15, 2025, Microsoft stated, "Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and agents are rolling out in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote for all users, creating a unified chat experience across the apps millions of people use every day at work." The tech giant said, "it’s included at no additional cost for Microsoft 365 users." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Unified Calling System’ for iOS Beta Users To Let Them Manage Audio and Video Calls From Single Menu.

Microsoft explained that these updates are designed to turn Copilot into a personal AI assistant for work. Whether users are drafting documents, reviewing spreadsheets, or managing emails, Copilot is said to assist on automating various tasks by answering questions, generating content, and offering ideas. Copilot Chat is a secure AI-powered chat based on the web, which is now accessible within Microsoft 365 apps. Users can open it in a side pane of their document or file whenever needed for getting assistance within the workspace. The integration is expected to reduce the need for copying and pasting, uploading files, or switching between different applications. PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Hit 10-Crore Device Mark, Allows Users To Discover Apps in 12 Indian Languages Along With English.

There is also no need to upload another file to Copilot when referencing it. Users can type "/" to search for what they need. Copilot also suggests the most relevant files, like recently used ones. Additionally, chat improvements include the ability to upload multiple images at once for easier visual collaboration. Microsoft said, "with the GPT-5 roll out to all users underway, you’ll be working with the latest technology available."

