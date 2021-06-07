Last week, Google, the global tech giant officially launched its Pixel Buds A-Series globally. Now, the company has confirmed that the Pixel Buds A-Series will be launched in India soon. This piece of information has been shared by Google on its official Twitter account. Google also confirmed that the truly wireless earbuds will be made available for sale via Flipkart but no official launch and sale has been revealed. Google Pixel Buds A-Series Launched at $99; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

Pixel Buds A-Series is currently available for pre-order and will be sold in the US and Canada on June 17, 2021. The new device will be sold later in other regions. The new earbuds are priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,200) and are much cheaper than the standard pixel buds which cost $179 (approximately Rs 13,000).

Hey there, thanks for your interest. Pixel Buds A-Series will be available on June 17th in the U.S. and Canada, and later in the year for other regions. In India, it will be available through Flipkart but we have no estimated timeline. — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 3, 2021

Google Pixel Buds A-Series comes with hands-free 'Hey Google' voice commands, IPX4 rating which makes them sweat and water-resistant. The new earbuds get a custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver that offers passive noise reduction and Bass Boost options.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Photo Credits: Google Pixel)

Pixel Buds A-Series offers 5 hours of music playback on a single charge, get fast charging support and can deliver 3 hours of music playback with just 15 minutes of charge. Google's newest offering comes with touch controls but lacks swipe controls which are available in the Pixel Buds.

