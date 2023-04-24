New Delhi, April 24: The highly speculated Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the tech giant has been expected to make its market debut soon at the company’s annual Google I/O event on May 10 in California.

Now, latest reports say that the Pixel Fold may actually be introduced ahead of the company’s annual conference. Meanwhile, the device's specs, pricing and availability details have been all leaked out. Read on to find out the details. Google’s Bard AI Chatbot Ready To Fight It Out With ChatGPT; Can Generate and Debug Software Codes; More Details Inside.

Google Pixel Fold - Leaked & Expected Specs:

A tipster has leaked out a brief video of the upcoming of Pixel Fold on social media. As per the leaked information, the first foldable smartphone from the house of Google will feature thick internal bezels and rounded edges. Artificial Intelligence Tech Powered Microsoft Bing, You.com Threaten Google’s Search Dominance.

The Handset is said to be weighing 283gm and measure a 5.5-inch in length, 3.1-inch in width and 0.5-inch thick when folded down as per previous leaks. As per other reports, the all-new Pixel Fold will come with a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display, while its inner display will be 7.6-inch, and both the displays are expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google’s Pixel Fold is likely to get powered by Google’s own Tensor 2 chipset, which is the same as that of the Pixel 7. The processor is said to be backed by 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to boot on Android 13 OS, while expected to pack in a 4,700 mAh battery.

Google’s first foldable smartphone is likely to offer a triple camera setup at its rear, with a 48MP sensor at the helm, accompanied by a 10.8MP telephoto and a 10.8MP ultra wide-angle sensor. A 9.5MP front facing outer camera and an 8MP front camera on the inside are expected.

Google Pixel Fold - Expected Price & Availability:

As per the reports, the Pixel Fold 12GB RAM+256GB variant would be priced at $1,799 (approx. Rs 1.47 lakh) and will come in Obsidian and Chalk colour options. On the other hand, the high-end model of the Pixel Fold is expected to be tagged at $1,919 (around Rs 1.57 lakh) and would likely be coming in Obsidian colour.

Reports also suggest that Google might offer free Pixel Watch to all those buyers who pre-order the phone. The device is likely to launch on May 10, while it would go on sale from June 27 onwards.

