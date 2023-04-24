New Delhi, April 24: Google has been working to upgrade and improve its AI chatbot Bard ever since it was released. It is well-known that Bard didn’t have the right start, as Google is thought to have released it without enough testing in a hurry to compete with Microsoft’s ChatGPT. Artificial Intelligence Tech Powered Microsoft Bing, You.com Threaten Google’s Search Dominance.

Nevertheless, Bard is now ready to help people not only to generate codes, but debug and optimise them as well, as per the latest reports. Let’s take a look at the details. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App ‘Channels’ for Broadcasting Information.

Google Bard Back In Action:

Google had released its AI-powered chatbot on 21st March in its urgency to compete with Microsoft backed OpenAI’s astoundingly popular ChatGPT. However, Bard wasn’t quite operating as it was expected. As per reports, some Google employees testing the chatbot called the tool “a pathological liar” and didn’t not agree well with its public launch.

Nevertheless, Google has been working intensely to update and improve its generative artificial intelligence tool in order to give Bard a fresh start. Google is also said to working expansively to launch several AI features to empower its several services, including its ads business.

As per the latest reports, the new updated Bard generative AI will help write codes in as many as 20 programming languages, which includes Java, Python and C++. The large language-based tool is also said to be offering assistance in debugging as well as explaining codes to the users.

The tech giant has also mentioned that its Bard AI can now encourage optimising codes to enhance its speed and efficiency with basic interactive prompts, like “Could you make that code faster?”.

Currently, the Bard AI chatbot is open to only a limited number of users who can help the company ascertain its follies and drawbacks. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has explained to the company’s employees that the generative AI’s overall success depends on extensive public testing in real-life. Pichai has also officially revealed about the company plans to integrate conversational AI tech features into its search engine to offer augmented experience.

