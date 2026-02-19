Mumbai, February 19: Google has officially launched the Pixel 10a, its latest affordable flagship contender for 2026, in India and global markets. The new device arrives as a direct successor to the previous generation, emphasising a refined aesthetic and enhanced structural longevity. For the first time in the A-series, Google has introduced a completely flush, "bumpless" rear design, removing the slight protrusion seen on earlier models to achieve a minimalist look with a textured matte back and satin metal frame.

The smartphone introduces significant upgrades in durability and software longevity, being touted as the most rugged A-series device to date. It features advanced glass protection on the display and a high-rated ingress protection for water and dust resistance. On the software front, the device launches with the latest Android 16, promising seven years of operating system and security updates. While the handset incorporates Google’s newest AI photography tools and the Gemini assistant, it maintains a familiar internal foundation to balance performance with market accessibility. Vivo X300 FE Tipped to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The camera system consists of a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, now supported by a new "Camera Coach" feature for composition assistance. For selfies, it carries a 13MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging.

In terms of build and connectivity, the phone includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and an IP68 rating. It ships with Android 16, featuring the new Material 3 Expressive UI. AI-centric features such as "Add Me" and Magic Editor are integrated into the camera app. The smartphone is available in four distinct colour options: Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian. Connectivity suites include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, ensuring modern standards are met for Indian consumers. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Price and Specifications.

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

The Google Pixel 10a is priced at INR 49,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM variant. Pre-orders have commenced today, with the official sale scheduled to begin on March 6. Launch incentives include a INR 3,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards, an exchange bonus of INR 3,000, and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. Additionally, the phone is available through the Pixel Upgrade Program, which allows customers to purchase the device with zero down payment and the option to upgrade after 9 monthly instalments.

