Google, the global tech giant is all set to launch a new Google Pay app tonight. The company will also unveil its co-branded debit card alongside the new GPay app. Images of Google's co-branded debit card were leaked in April this year with mockups of money managing tools in the Google Pay app. The online launch event will commence at 9:27 am PT (10:57 pm IST) & will be streamed via Google's official YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Google to Roll Out Compatible Version of Chrome for New macOS With M1 Chip.

According to the reports, Google might also introduce the concept of digital-first banking accounts to the Google Pay app that could allow users to help in accessing their online banking within the app. As of now, there is no information about the features of Google's upcoming debit card.

New Google Pay (Photo Credits: Google)

Google already had a wallet card in the past that was a MasterCard debit account which allowed to withdraw funds directly from a Google Wallet balance. It competed with PayPal & was eventually discontinued after a few years. More information about the new Google Pay app & debit card will be revealed during the launch event.

