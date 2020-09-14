Menlo Park, September 14: Google has become the world's first major company to completely eliminate "carbon legacy". The announcement was made by company's chief executive officer Sundar Pichai on Monday. He further claimed that the search engine giant's goal is to switch to "24/7 carbon-free energy" by 2030. India Can be 'Global Superpower' in Fighting Climate Change, Says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

By eliminating carbon legacy, a company claims that it has negated the net carbon emissions that was released by it since its inception. In case of Google a turnaround began from 2007 when the company declared itself as carbon neutral. By 2017, it went onto be listed as world's top buyers of renewable energy.

"We’re eliminating our entire carbon legacy, effective today. We are the first major company to make a commitment to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in all our data centers and campuses worldwide," Pichai said in a blogpost.

"This is far more challenging than the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy, but we’re working to get this done by 2030," the head of Google's operations further added.

Google, as part of its campaign against climate change and global warming, is investing in technologies to help companies and households all over the world to make sustainable choices.

"For example, we are investing in manufacturing regions to enable 5 GW of new carbon-free energy, helping 500 cities reduce their carbon emissions and finding new ways to empower 1 billion people through our products," Pichai added.

More than 10 percent of energy use in the United States comes from the heating and cooling of commercial buildings. Machine learning has reduced the energy used for cooling Google data centers by 30 percent, and now DeepMind and Google Cloud are making this Cloud technology solution available globally for use by airports, shopping malls, hospitals, data centers and other commercial buildings and industrial facilities, Pichai claimed.

