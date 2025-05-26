New Delhi, May 26: Bengaluru stands out with the highest optimism for fresher hiring in the global capability centre (GCC) sector, with 17 per cent of companies project an increase of more than 50 per cent, indicating a more aggressive hiring approach compared to other cities in 2025, a report showed on Monday.

Compared to last year, hiring in the IT sector has seen a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in 2025 to date, according to NLB Services. “India Inc’s focus on entry-level talent is a response to evolving industry demands, driven by advancements in automation, cybersecurity, and cloud transformation. Companies are not just hiring freshers to fill roles but strategically investing in them to build a future-ready workforce,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services. AI Adoption Growth: Indian HR Leaders Expect Adoption of Agentic AI To Grow by 383% by 2027, Will Reduce Human Oversight Due to Autonomous Task Execution, Says Report.

Among sectors, IT-hardware and software led the way, nearly doubling its share from 17 per cent in 2024 to 34 per cent in 2025, followed by FMCG (16 per cent), insurance (15 per cent), and pharma (11 per cent). Freshers entering the IT sector can expect salary packages ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum, based on their skill set and role. For instance, software developers typically earn between Rs 2.8 lakh to Rs 8.2 lakh per annum. Web Developers' salaries range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum for freshers.

Beyond metro cities, tier 2 and 3 cities are emerging and creating new opportunities for freshers in IT as well as non-IT sectors. For instance, cities like Mysuru, Gandhinagar, Visakhapatnam, Indore, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, and Vijayawada are witnessing remarkable growth, driven by a strong talent pool choosing to stay local rather than relocating to expensive, established tech centres.

For instance, Coimbatore, Indore, Udaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur and Chandigarh are evolving into IT hubs, with fresher salaries ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per annum, slightly higher than those in metro cities. Additionally, cities like Nashik, Salem, and Vadodara are gaining prominence as preferred locations for GCCs, further solidifying their role in India's expanding tech landscape. Trump Tariffs on Semiconductors: Intel, Qualcomm, Micron and Texas Instruments Seek Exemption From Tariffs on Chips From Trump Administration, Says Report.

In the Indian GCCs ecosystem, firms are continuing their growth trajectory and fresh hiring trends are evolving, with a strong focus on young talent and diversity. As GCCs expand globally, with digital transformation and automation at the forefront, the demand for young talent is set to rise sharply in the coming years, said the report.

