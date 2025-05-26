Intel, Qualcomm, Micron and Texas Instruments, four major chip makers, have reportedly asked the Trump administration to exempt semiconductors from tariffs. The chip giants have reportedly submitted their request to the US Commerce Department, saying that the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on semiconductors could seriously impact the country's chip strength. TSMC had also made a similar appeal amid ongoing trade wars. Airtel Approaches Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea to Collaborate and Collectively Address Growing Threat of Deceptive and Malicious, Scams and Telecom Frauds.

Chip Giants Said Trump Tariffs on Semiconductors Could Impact US

Four major US chip makers, Intel, Qualcomm, Micron, Texas Instruments, have all asked the Trump administration to exempt semiconductors from tariffs in submissions to the US Commerce Department, media report, warning tariffs could seriously impact US chip strength.

