New Delhi, March 18: Honor is expected to introduce its latest flagship smartphone, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, today in China. The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is anticipated to come with the latest innovation, specifications and features.

As per a report of GizmoChina, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate key specifications have surfaced online. As per reports, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate will be launched in China today. The details, which were leaked ahead of the official release, might create considerable interest and anticipation for what this smartphone has to offer. Motorola Edge 50 Pro To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels. The display of the Magic 6 Ultimate might deliver a smooth visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4320Hz PWM dimming technology, which is expected to minimise eye strain. The display is rumoured to achieve peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits for standard use and 5000 nits for HDR content.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone is anticipated to have 16GB of RAM and is said to come with 512GB and 1TB storage options for its users. The smartphone might be equipped with a 5600mAh battery, which might support 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Confirmed for March 21 in China; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming OnePlus Smartphone.

A triple camera system is anticipated in Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, featuring a 50MP main sensor with 1/1.3-inch size and variable aperture, a secondary 50MP sensor and a 180MP telephoto lens. A 1200 dTOF sensor is expected to enhance the camera's capabilities further. The camera setup of the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition might also come with a 50MP front-facing camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).