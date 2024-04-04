New Delhi, April 4: Honor, the global smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest smartphone, the Honor X7b 5G. The smartphone features a modern design. The Honor X7b 5G comes with the latest specifications and features.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Honor X7b 5G was silently launched by listing it on its global website. The Honor X7b 5G comes with three colour options, which include Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Crystal Silver. The smartphone measures 166.7 x 76.5 x 8.24mm and weighs 199 grams. The smartphone comes with multi-touch features with up to ten points of support.

Honor X7b 5G Specifications and Features

The Honor X7b 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. The smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Honor X7b 5G features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with 850 nits high-transparency screen. The display of the smartphone offers an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs with pre-installed MagicOS 7.2-based Android 13. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. This smartphone also boasts multiple features that include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Honor X7b 5G features a triple rear-facing camera. The rear camera setup of the smartphone is equipped with a 108MP primary camera which is expected to deliver clear and crisp images, which is supported by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Honor X7b 5G also comes with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Honor X7b 5G also offers a multi-video recording option for a better Vlog experience.

