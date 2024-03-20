Mumbai, March 20: HONOR is planning to launch its upcoming smartphone, HONOR Magic 6, in India with a new design, specifications, and features. HONOR is popular with its camera performance and competitive pricing in the Indian smartphone market. In February 2024, the company launched its HONOR X9b smartphone with a 108MP primary camera and 5,800mAh battery at Rs. 25,999.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of HTech, teased about possibly launching an upcoming HONOR Magic6 smartphone variant in India. The HONOR CEO asked brand enthusiasts on X, "Which innovation are you most eager to see launch in India?" and shared a picture of two smartphones—HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition and HONOR Magic6 RSR. The X post could hint at the possible launch of these smartphones for Indian customers. iPhone 17 Update: Apple iPhone 16 Successor Will Likely Feature Anti-Reflective and Scratch-Resistant Display, Says Report.

HONOR Magic6 Ultimate and HONOR Magic6 RSR Porsche Design have been launched in the Chinese market. The camera design on both the HONOR Magic6 series smartphones appears unique and attractive. According to a report by 91mobiles, these smartphones were introduced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processors at different prices. The HONOR Magic6 Ultimate was reportedly launched at CNY 6,999, around Rs 80,867. On the other hand, the HONOR Magic6 RSR Porsche Design was launched in the the Chinese market at CNY 9,999, around Rs 1,17,114.

According to the official post by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth, the company may introduce any one smartphone. It could be the "Ultimate" or "RSR Porsche Design" variant. Both smartphones have differences, such as the HONOR Magic6 Ultimate's vegan leather back, which offers an easy grip. On the other hand, the HONOR Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design variant has a hexagonal-shaped camera design on the back. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Details Leaked, Likely To Launch on April 3 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

According to the report, the RSR Porsche Design variant of HONOR Magic6 was also introduced with a "dual-layer OLED Tandem display. As per the report, HONOR claimed it is designed to extend the display's lifespan by 600%. The report said both devices were launched with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution.

