New Delhi, March 18: Chip-maker Qualcomm on Monday announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Android flagship smartphones.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be adopted by major players including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi and Xiaomi, with commercial devices expected to be announced soon. The key features include support for generative AI features, always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity and lossless high-definition sound, said the company. Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Today in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The platform supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano. “With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives.” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies. Motorola Edge 50 Pro To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

The first device with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is expected to be announced this month. William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation, President of International Business Department, GM of Xiaomi Brand, said the new mobile platform will “allow us to provide our customers with a personalized premium experience, all thanks to generative AI”.

