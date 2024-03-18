Beijing, March 18: OnePlus is gearing up to introduce two smartphones in the coming days—the OnePlus Ace 3V in China and the OnePlus Nord CE4 in India. OnePlus Ace 3V has been rumoured to launch in China for some days, but now a report says that it is confirmed to launch on March 21, 2024. Both devices appear to have identical designs.

According to the report by Gizmochina, the OnePlus Ace 3V is confirmed to launch in China on March 21 (Thursday) with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The report said the device might be introduced with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. In terms of design, it is expected to have a vertical camera setup on the back along with attractive colour options. Moto Edge 50 Pro Likely To Launch on April 3 in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 3V Official Images:

OnePlus Ace 3V Specifications and Features

OnePlus Ace 3V has not officially confirmed the specifications and features. However, the report said the device may pack a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 OIS Sensor. The report said Ace 3V from OnePlus might be launched with an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K Resolution. Further, the report highlighted that OnePlus Ace 3V may be introduced in the following colour options - Black, Violet and White.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera in its triple camera setup. The device is expected to have a 16-megapixel camera on the front. OnePlus Ace 3V may boast a 5,500mAh battery with up to 100W fast-charging capability. The new smartphone from OnePlus may offer Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 to customers in China. Honor Pad 9 Launch Confirmed in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 3V Price (Expected)

According to the report by OnePlus, the price of the OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be around Rs 23,400, which could be around 2,000 CNY. This is a rumoured price of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which might be different from the actual price in China. The company is expected to reveal all the details on March 21, 2024.

