New Delhi, Octber 9: Qualcomm India is taking a leading role in shaping India’s digital future, emphasising its commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive technology solutions, the tech giant said on Thursday.

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the company showcased a wide range of innovations, from Edge AI and 6G to smart homes, connected devices, and advanced compute platforms -- highlighting how its technologies are driving India’s digital transformation. IMC 2025: Government Committed To Build Regulation That Protects Users Without Stifling Innovation in AI, Quantum Computing and 6G, Says MoS Communications.

Day 1 at #IMC2025 wrapped with momentum and scale. From AI, 6G, XR, and Automotive to drones, IEoT modules, advanced connectivity, and so much more, @Qualcomm is fueling India’s digital transformation with technologies built and scaled in India. More innovation ahead.… pic.twitter.com/iYL9z1yO4A — Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) October 8, 2025

The company presented its vision for an intelligent and connected India through three pillars -- Personal AI, Physical AI, and Industrial AI -- reflecting Qualcomm’s focus on providing scalable, secure, and India-first solutions across consumer, enterprise, and infrastructure domains.

Qualcomm has been a long-time partner in India’s technology journey, supporting the country from 3G to 5G, while actively preparing for 6G through early-stage research, strategic partnerships, and local R&D investments. At IMC 2025, Qualcomm highlighted the power of Edge AI combined with 5G as the twin pillars of India’s digital future.

Its platforms are enabling real-time, low-latency intelligence across industries, including automotive, industrial IoT, mobile devices, and compute solutions. Demonstrations included on-device generative AI for smartphones and industrial devices, AI-powered surveillance, intelligent wearables like smartwatches and earbuds, and connected vehicles, all delivering seamless, multimodal experiences.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, said, “IMC 2025 reflects India’s strong digital momentum. Qualcomm is proud to lead with technologies that are cutting-edge and India-first, from Edge AI and 6G to smart homes and secure video solutions.”

The company also announced key collaborations with Indian partners to expand its ecosystem. To nurture the next generation of AI talent in India, Qualcomm launched the Qualcomm AI Upskilling Programme: Technical Foundation, aimed at students, developers, and professionals. The program covers AI and ML fundamentals, Edge AI, generative AI, and practical experience with Qualcomm’s AI Hub, helping participants build on-device AI applications. IMC 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Made-in-India 4G Stack Is Now Ready for Export’ During Indian Mobile Congress (Watch Videos).

Through these initiatives, Qualcomm India is reinforcing its role as a digital transformation partner for the nation. By supporting Make in India, advancing 6G, enabling AI upskilling, and working closely with partners and policymakers, Qualcomm is contributing to an inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive digital future for India.

