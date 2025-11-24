New Delhi, November 24: Around 93 per cent of Indian businesses expect positive returns on their artificial intelligence (AI) investments within three years, the highest confidence level among all countries surveyed, a report said on Monday.

The report from German multinational software company SAP, co-authored with Oxford Economics, found that Indian firms have already reported an average AI return on investment of 15 per cent in 2025, projected to reach to 31 per cent within two years. Indian businesses are investing $31 million in AI this year — outpacing the $26.7 million global average — with focused spending on software, infrastructure, talent, and consulting. Meta Accused of Hiding Internal Research Finding That Facebook and Instagram Harm Users’ Mental Health; Company Responds.

Organisational investments in AI are projected to rise by an average of 33 per cent over the next two years, which is expected to drive ROI of 15 per cent this year (an average of $5.7 million), which is expected to double in two years’ time to 31 per cent ($15.3 million). “AI is transforming how businesses operate, not just by automating tasks, but by enabling smarter, faster decisions across mission-critical processes,” said Philipp Herzig, Chief Technology Officer, SAP SE.

As much as 56 per cent of Indian respondents were satisfied with current ROI, and 58 per cent expected AI initiatives to deliver positive ROI faster than other technology investments — the highest globally. With over six lakh professionals, India accounts for 16 per cent of the global AI talent pool, making it a true AI powerhouse, said Sindhu Gangadharan, MD of SAP Labs India and Head, SAP Customer Innovation Services, SAP. Grok iOS App Hits 1.9 Million Ratings and Climbs Higher in Rankings as xAI Prepares to Launch Grok 4.20 Upgrade by Christmas.

"This depth of digital talent is enabling enterprises to shift from pilots to performance, embedding AI into decisions, operations, and customer experiences,” she added. The report is based on a survey of 1,600 senior leaders across eight countries, including 200 respondents from India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).