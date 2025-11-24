The Grok iOS app has crossed 1.9 million ratings globally, with an average score of 4.9 out of 5, according to a report. Grok has become a rapidly growing AI chatbot. Elon Musk’s xAI recently launched Grok 4.1 Fast and rolled it out to all users as a free beta. It achieved higher rankings in performance benchmarks and outperformed Gemini’s latest AI chatbot. Musk also confirmed that Grok 4.20 will launch soon with a significant performance upgrade, surpassing the Grok 4.1 version. It is scheduled to be completed around Christmas. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Tests Custom Tag in Group Chats on Android.

Grok iOS App Crosses 1.9 Million Ratings

