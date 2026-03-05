Seattle, March 5: Amazon has implemented a new round of job reductions within its robotics division this week, marking the latest phase of a prolonged cost-cutting campaign. In a message to staff on Tuesday, Amazon Robotics Vice President Scott Dresser described the decision as difficult but necessary, while maintaining that the department remains a strategic priority for the company.

The exact number of affected employees by the latest round of Amazon layoffs has not been disclosed, though an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the elimination of a relatively small number of roles. The company stated that these decisions are part of regular organisational reviews intended to ensure teams are positioned to innovate and deliver for customers. Amazon Layoffs: Viral Video of India Office Party Sparks US Backlash and Claims of Offshoring Amid 16,000 Global Job Cuts.

Amazon Layoffs: Robotics Division Affected; Company Pulls Back on "Blue Jay" Warehouse Robot Project

Amazon's vast fulfilment network currently relies on thousands of robots to manage the movement of goods. However, the company has recently adjusted its technical focus, pulling back on the 'Blue Jay' warehouse robot project that had launched only months ago.

The robotics team is now reportedly shifting its resources toward a new system. This move follows a broader trend at the e-commerce giant of winding down underperforming initiatives, such as the recent closure of its Fresh and Go grocery chains after several years of experimentation.

Amazon Layoffs Affect 57,000 Roles Since Late 2022

The latest cuts follow a significant period of downsizing for Amazon, which has seen more than 57,000 corporate roles eliminated since late 2022. This includes major rounds of layoffs in October and January, as the company seeks to correct the rapid expansion seen during the pandemic-era hiring spree.

CEO Andy Jassy has been vocal about his goal to flatten the organisation and reduce bureaucracy to make Amazon function more like a start-up. Despite the reduction in headcount, the company is still hiring in specific strategic areas and providing severance and job placement support to those departing.

Amazon Continues AI Investment

While Amazon continues to trim its workforce, it is simultaneously preparing for massive capital expenditure. The company has projected spending could reach USD 200 billion in 2026, largely driven by aggressive investments in data centres to support artificial intelligence. Morgan Stanley Layoffs: US-Based Investment Banker Lays Off 2,500 Employees, 3% of Its Global Workforce; Job Cuts Not Linked to AI.

As of late last year, Amazon employed approximately 1.58 million people globally, with 350,000 of those in corporate and technology positions. The company continues to balance these structural reductions with high-stakes investments in the next generation of cloud and AI infrastructure.

