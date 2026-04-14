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Layoffs at Indian startups rose significantly during the first quarter of 2026, with approximately 1,700 employees losing their positions across three major firms. Data from tracker layoffs.fyi indicates a sharp increase in the scale of job losses compared to the same period in 2025, when 1,102 employees were affected. The trend emerges as companies prioritise artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and lean operations to counter moderating revenue growth and a more selective venture capital environment.

While the number of companies initiating workforce reductions remains limited, the volume of mass layoffs per firm has expanded. Analysts suggest that the shift toward "AI-native" organisational structures and a correction of pandemic-era hiring practices are the primary drivers behind the current contraction in the domestic tech ecosystem. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 Jobs Cut as Giants Like Oracle, Amazon and Dell Pivot to AI-Driven Operations.

Major Contributors to Q1 Workforce Reductions

Livspace accounted for the largest portion of job cuts this quarter, laying off nearly 1,000 employees, representing 12% of its total workforce. The home interiors platform stated that the move was part of a reorganisation to become an "AI-native agentic organisation" rather than a reactive cost-cutting measure. The firm has been focused on narrowing its financial losses, which shrank to INR 242 crore in FY25 from INR 416 crore the previous year.

Ecommerce major Flipkart, owned by Walmart, also reduced its headcount by approximately 500 employees. The company characterised the move as part of its annual performance review process, following a similar pattern to previous years. Additionally, gaming platform Zupee terminated around 200 roles as it continues to restructure its business following regulatory changes in the real-money gaming sector.

Global Tech Layoffs and Macroeconomic Context

The situation in India mirrors a broader global wave of tech sector redundancies. In the first quarter of 2026, 81 technology companies worldwide laid off more than 70,000 employees. This represents a substantial increase in scale compared to Q1 2025, when 101 companies collectively dismissed nearly 30,000 staff members.

Significant global events this quarter included Oracle’s reduction of 30,000 staff in March and Amazon’s layoff of 16,000 personnel in January. Industry experts attribute this global volatility to continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a sustained corporate shift toward automation. Many firms are now utilising AI-led systems to drive productivity with smaller, more specialised teams.

Funding Trends and Capital Allocation

In India, the impact of these layoffs appears concentrated among a few large players as venture funding remains highly selective. During the first three months of 2026, Indian tech startups raised USD 3.95 billion across 350 funding rounds. While the total capital raised is nearly identical to the USD 3.93 billion recorded in Q1 2025, it was distributed across barely half the number of deals, which stood at 628 in the previous year. Layoffs Due to AI: Indian IT Firms Cut US Onsite Jobs As Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Accelerates and Large Deals Slow

This concentration of capital suggests that investors are focusing on established or high-potential firms, forcing others to become more cautious with capital allocation. As startups face tighter funding environments, many are choosing to reorganise internal teams and integrate automation to ensure long-term sustainability and reduce reliance on frequent external funding rounds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).