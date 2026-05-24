Infinix Hot 70 Series Global Launch Set for May 25; Check Features, Expected Price and Key Specifications

Infinix is preparing for the global reveal of its latest Hot 70 series, with an official launch event scheduled for May 25, 2026. The company has generated significant anticipation by teasing a unique design language that focuses on aesthetic innovation, including a notable colour-changing rear panel that reacts to temperature fluctuations. This upcoming lineup aims to build on the brand's reputation for offering value-centric devices that integrate modern visual flair with reliable daily performance.

While the global audience awaits the official unveiling, Infinix has already introduced the base Infinix Hot 70 model in the Bangladeshi market, where it is currently available through both online and offline retail channels. This early release has provided a clear look at the series’ direction, showcasing a commitment to premium design elements and robust internal configurations. The new handsets are set to emphasise a refreshed approach to budget-friendly hardware, focusing on enhanced user interactivity and a sophisticated exterior finish.

Infinix Hot 70 Specifications and Features

The Infinix Hot 70 is built around a 6.78-inch LCD screen that offers an HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, supported by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. For security and durability, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Photography is handled by a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture, complemented by an active Halo lighting LED system for added visual interest. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies. The device is powered by a substantial 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on Android 16-based XOS 16, which includes several AI-integrated features such as One-tap AI FlashMemo and Folax. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, an infrared blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The model is available in Green Texture, Night Pulse, Silver Dancer, and Quite Violet, with the Night Pulse variant featuring the unique thermal-reactive colour-changing back panel.

Infinix Hot 70 Price in India

While the Infinix Hot 70 has been launched in Bangladesh, it has not yet received an official release date or price for the Indian market. Based on the current exchange rates and the competitive positioning of the device in Bangladesh—where it starts at approximately 18,999 BDT—industry analysts expect that if brought to India, the smartphone would likely be targeted at the budget segment. Market projections suggest an aggressive pricing strategy, potentially ranging between 12,000 INR and 15,000 INR to compete effectively with other value-oriented smartphones currently available to Indian consumers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).