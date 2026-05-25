Infinix HOT 70, Infinix HOT 70 Pro Launched Globally With Dynamic Shine Design, AI-Powered Features; Check Specifications, Price Here

Infinix has officially launched its new HOT 70 smartphone series, a lineup engineered to blend high-end design aesthetics with practical daily performance. Moving away from standard industry trends, the company has introduced a unique "Dynamic Shine Design" aesthetic, offering users a diverse range of six distinct colourways designed to reflect personal style and identity.

This latest generation focuses on self-expression and durability, integrating advanced artificial intelligence directly into the user experience. By prioritising both form and function, the series brings refined craftsmanship and innovative features to the mid-segment, ensuring the devices are well-equipped to handle the demands of a modern, fast-paced lifestyle. Apple iPhone 20 Rumoured for 2027: Seamless Design, Under-Display Face ID, and 2nm Chipset Expected.

Infinix HOT 70 Specifications and Features

The Infinix HOT 70 is built around a large 6.78-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness. Performance is driven by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate platform, supported by RAM configurations of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB, with an additional 8GB of expandable virtual RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The device is powered by a 6,000mAh battery—or a 5,600mAh dual-cell variant in specific markets—complemented by 45W Lightning FastCharge technology and All-Scenario Bypass Charging.

For imaging, the handset includes a 50MP main camera equipped with AI-powered editing tools like Live Photo Mode, AI Eraser, and AI Extender. Software duties are handled by XOS 16, which introduces a physical One-Tap AI Button for quick access to FlashMemo and Folax AI, the latter of which provides integration with multiple AI models including ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Durability is a core focus, as the device boasts IP65-rated dust and splash protection, alongside SGS-certified drop resistance. Additional features include Pure Voice noise cancellation, UltraLink direct communication, and an integrated speaker cleaner, all housed in a chassis measuring 7.49mm in thickness. iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features.

Infinix HOT 70 Price

Infinix has confirmed that the HOT 70 is available in multiple colour variants including Thermo Orange, Quiet Violet, Green Texture, Night Pulse, Silver Dancer, and Dive Blue. While the company has announced the global availability of the series, specific pricing details for individual markets are being rolled out according to local retail channels. The manufacturer has also teased the upcoming arrival of the HOT 70 Pro, which is expected to offer further enhancements in performance and imaging capabilities. Infinix HOT 70 launch date in India may be annoucned in the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).