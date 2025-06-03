Mumbai, June 3: The Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphone was launched in India with several specifications and features for gamers. The smartphone has a gamer-centric design and offers various options like GT Triggers, a six-layered 3D vapour chamber cooling system, and more that help players boost their gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with an up to 12GB virtual RAM extension feature that can help players load more apps and games quickly.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G unlocks 120 fps gaming in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). It has XBoost AI game mode with various features such as Esports mode, ZoneTouch Master, Performance Mode, AI Magic box, network acceleration, etc. Further, it comes with a 360-degree Antenna layout for a stronger network signal boost, a 6-axis gyroscope, and an X-axis linear motor. iQOO Neo 10 Sale Starts Today in India, Smartphone Comes With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery; Check Other Specifications, Features and Price.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Price Revealed, Special One Day Discount Announced

Dekho, OG aa gaya! The Infinix GT 30 Pro is here at a special day 1 price of just ₹22,999*! Sale starts 12th June, 12PM, only on Flipkart. Yahan check karo: https://t.co/9tpuZGpipV pic.twitter.com/HSyUDxRvO3 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 3, 2025

Infinix GT 30 Pro Price and Sale Date in India

Infinix GT 30 Pro price in India starts at INR 22,999; however, this is a special price for one day only. The actual price of the smartphone is INR 24,999 for 8GB+256GB and INR 26,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. The company announced that the official Infinix GT 30 Pro sale will start in India on June 12, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone is available in Dark Flare and Blade White options. The Dark Flare variant comes with RGB lighting.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Specifications and Features

Infinix GT 30 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip that delivers powerful gaming and multi-tasking performance. Infinix said that this chip could achieve up to 1.5 million scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. It is mated with Mali-G615 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. Infinix GT 30 Pro has a 5,500mAh battery supporting 30W fast-charging speed.

Besides, the smartphone offers a 6.78-inch 144Hz refresh rate display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution. The display has a 10-bit colour depth, a 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based XOS 15 without any ads or bloatware. Infinix offers two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Design and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphone has a 108MP dual rear camera with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP front-facing camera. To enhance photography, the company has added Infinix AI, which offers options like AI Extender, AI Cutout, and AI Eraser. Further, it has Circle to Search, Folax voice assistant, Call Assistant, and AI writing assistant.

