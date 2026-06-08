Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Check Leaked Specifications, Battery and Performance Features

Mumbai, June 8: Infinix is reportedly preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio in the Indian market with the upcoming launch of the Hot 70 Pro 5G. Following the recent release of the 4G-enabled Hot 70, this new 5G variant is expected to cater to consumers seeking high-speed connectivity and enhanced hardware specifications in the mid-range segment.

Reports indicate that the device will feature a 6.76-inch HD+ display equipped with a punch-hole cutout for an 8MP front-facing camera. The rear design is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and a unique Dot Matrix display, a signature feature previously utilised by the company to provide users with quick notifications and essential information. Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G specifications and Features

The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset. This hardware is expected to be supported by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is scheduled to ship with the Android 16 operating system, featuring the proprietary XOS 16 interface.

To support extended usage, the handset will house a 6,000mAh battery. The inclusion of 45W fast charging support is also anticipated, which should provide a reliable solution for daily power requirements. While the 4G model garnered attention for its temperature-sensitive back, it remains unclear if this feature will be integrated into the 5G version.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

Industry sources suggest that the Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G will make its debut in India between July and August 2026. While Infinix has yet to provide official pricing details, the model is expected to be positioned slightly higher than the 4G version. The preceding Hot 70 4G series launched with a base price of approximately USD 155. Vivo X Fold6 to Redefine Foldable Productivity with AI-First OriginOS 6 Fold' Everything to Know About the Upcoming Flagship Smartphone.

The introduction of this 5G device reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the highly competitive Indian budget and mid-range smartphone sectors. Further details regarding the official launch date and final pricing are expected to be confirmed by the manufacturer in the coming weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).