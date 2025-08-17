Mumbai, August 17: Infinix Hot 60i 5G has been launched in India with an attractive design and segment-leading features and specifications. The smartphone is available under INR 10,000 and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It has a high megapixel camera, a larger HD display with a higher refresh rate and various other additions.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes with a vertically aligned camera setup on the rear with dual-flash and a selfie camera on the front placed with a water-drop notch display. The smartphone is offered in four attractive shades - Plum Red, Shadow Blue, Sleek Black and Monsoon Green. Redmi 15 5G Launch Set in India on August 19, 2025 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3; Check Other Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price in India

Infinix Hot 60i 5G price in India is INR 9,299 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company announced an INR 300 discount on the prepaid cards for this device. Infinix said this smartphone will be available at INR 8,999 after the discount. The sale will begin on August 21, 2025.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Specifications and Features

Infinix Hot 60i 5G is a feature-packed smartphone launched under the INR 10,000 segment. It comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Both cameras can record up to 2K videos at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps. The smartphone has EMMC storage and LPDDR4X RAM for faster app drawing and data transfer. Infinix Hot 60i 5G supports memory expansion up to 2TB using a microSD card slot.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1600) LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets 560 nits brighter and comes with features like Always-On Display. The smartphone packs a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and 10W reverse charging. Additional features include Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac), USB Type-C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.4. Lava Play Ultra 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Lava Gaming Smartphone.

The new Infinix Hot 60i 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 6nm processor mated with Mali G-57 GPU. It is 8.14mm thick and weighs 199 grams.

