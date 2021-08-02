After launching the X1 40-inch Android TV, Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Smart 5A handset in the Indian market. The device will be made available for sale on August 9, 2021 via Flipkart. The smartphone is said to be a toned-down version of the Infinix Smart 5 phone. Infinix Hot 10T With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC & 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52-inch waterdrop notch HD+ display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Ek nayi shuruat, ek nayi umeed, #AbMumkinHai with Infinix SMART 5A! 😊 Get 5000mAh battery, 6.52 HD+ display and 8 MP AI Selfie Camera and fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, all this only at 6,499 (1st Day offer). Sale starts 9th August only on @Flipkart https://t.co/XAFNzMOI8a pic.twitter.com/ZKz6hEOLdc — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) August 2, 2021

For photography, the device sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Infinix Smart 5A (Photo Credits: Infinix)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, a micro USB port, DTS Surround Sound support, a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-facing fingerprint and AI face unlock. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Smart 5A is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB model and it will be made available in three shades - Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan and Ocean Wave.

