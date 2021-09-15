Apple, the American tech giant hosted its California Streaming event on Tuesday. During the event, the company launched the much-awaited iPhone 13 lineup along with Watch Series 7, New iPad and iPad Mini. After the launch of the iPhone 13 Series, the phone maker has slashed the prices of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone smartphones in India. iPhone 11 has received a price cut of Rs 5,000 on both 64GB and 128GB models. On the other hand, iPhone 12 gets a price cut of Rs 14,000 whereas the Mini model's price has been dropped by Rs 10,000. Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max & iPhone XR Discontinued in India; Here’s How You Can Still Buy It.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

New prices of iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are being reflected on the Apple India website but not on Flipkart at the moment. We expect the e-commerce company to change them shortly.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, Apple has also discontinued iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models after the launch of the iPhone 13 Series.

Check variant wise new prices of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 below.

Model Old Price New Price iPhone 12 Mini 64GB Rs 69,900 Rs 59,900 iPhone 12 Mini 128GB Rs 74,900 Rs 64,900 iPhone 12 Mini 256GB Rs 84,900 Rs 74,900 iPhone 12 64GB Rs 79,900 Rs 65,900 iPhone 12 128GB Rs 84,900 Rs 70,900 iPhone 12 256GB Rs 94,900 Rs 80,900 iPhone 11 64GB Rs 54,900 Rs 49,900 iPhone 11 128GB Rs 59,900 Rs 54,900

