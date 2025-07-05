New Delhi, July 5: Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 17 series in early September 2025, with rumours pointing to a launch event between September 8 and 10. The lineup will reportedly include four models, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air may replace the older Plus model and could become Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet at 5.5mm.

To achieve this slim design, the iPhone 17 Air might eliminate the USB-C port and other physical connectors. It marks a major shift in Apple's hardware strategy for 2025. The entire iPhone 17 series is expected to offer performance upgrades, enhanced cameras, improved displays, and faster wireless charging. The high-end models may also feature a vapour chamber cooling system. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Likely To Be Unveiled on July 9, 2025; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

Apple has already revealed its iOS 26 operating system, featuring the new Liquid Glass UI along with several visual and performance upgrades. The upcoming iPhone 17 series ix also expected to run on iOS 26. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could see a slight increase in thickness and weight compared to the previous model to include a 5,000mAh battery. Apple is also said to be focusing on improving wireless charging speeds with this series. Reports suggest the tech giant might launch two updated MagSafe chargers.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring camera and performance upgrades across all models. All four models including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a 24MP front camera. On the rear, the standard iPhone 17 could include a dual-lens setup, while the Air model may offer a single 48MP lens. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to come with a triple 48MP sensor. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may be powered by either the A19 chip or possibly the older A18 processor. The Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to feature the A19 Pro chipset. Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G Launch in India on July 8, Will Likely Run on NxtQuantum OS; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

The standard iPhone 17 could be priced at around INR 89,900 and the iPhone 17 Air is likely to be introduced at about INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may be launched at a price point near INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to come at a price of around INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).