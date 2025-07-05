Ai+ will launch its new smartphones, Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G, in India on July 8, 2025. Both models are expected to feature a lightweight body with smooth curves. The smartphones will run on the company’s custom NxtQuantum OS and will come with a 5,000mAh battery. The Ai+ Nova 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP primary lens. It will be available in multiple colour options. The Pulse Ai+ will also feature a 50MP primary rear camera and will be offered in five different colour variants. Both smartphones price might start from INR 5,000 and will be sold on Flipkart. Moto G96 5G Launch in India on July 9, Colour Options Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

