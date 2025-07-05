New Delhi, July 5: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 is set to take place on July 9, 2025, in New York. While Samsung has not confirmed anything officially, leaks and rumours have already hinted at some announcements. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to launch the next-generation foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

These devices are expected to bring improved features, sleeker designs, and upgraded performance. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to highlight Samsung's foldable series with better durability, slim design, and faster performance. Rumours suggest the Z Fold 7 may feature a thinner hinge, while the Z Flip 7 could get an improved outer display. Samsung is also rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8 series at the upcoming event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch inner AMOLED display. Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera is anticipated to include a 200MP primary sensor. As per a report of Android Headlines, the Silicon Case of Z Fold 7 is expected to return with minor changes. This time, the kickstand will reportedly feature the "Fold" branding. The case is likely to be available in four colours, which may be Black, Grey, Blue, and Mint.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to arrive with a 4.1-inch cover display. Galaxy Z Flip 7 colour options may include Jet Black and Blue. The flip phone might be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or the Exynos 2500 processor. It may feature a 50MP primary sensor and a 4,300mAh battery.

