Cupertino, May 20: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the top-end model from the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The lineup will include other devices, including iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 base model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the premium specifications and features, and a significant design change compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max launched last year. Apple may change the design, which became popular with the iPhone 11 Pro Max model.

iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the most potent model Apple has released to date. It will be powered by the latest A19 Pro chipset, which will offer enhanced performance and also help manage battery efficiency. Besides, the tech giant may introduce upgraded cameras on the rear, a better display, a bigger battery, and several other improvements to the last generation's iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Processor, Display, Camera and Design Changes

iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro variants will feature the new A19 Pro chipset. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air and base variant may come with the A19 chipset. The Pro Max variant reportedly has the largest 6.9-inch OLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The Apple smartphone will likely come with a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP wide-angle primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP periscope camera. iPhone 17 Pro Max may have a 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Max will come with a significant design change, especially in the camera module on the rear. The leaked renders showed that the device would come with a rectangular-shaped bump on the rear with round-shaped edges. Despite the notable change on the rear, the triangular camera module would remain the same.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India and Launch

iPhone 17 Pro Max price could start from INR 1,64,900. The model's price will increase based on the variant, such as 512GB or 1 TB. Compared to other models, it would cost more. The iPhone 17 Pro may cost INR 1,25,900, the iPhone 17 Air price could start at INR 99,900, and the iPhone 17 base variant may be introduced at INR 89,900.

