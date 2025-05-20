Nothing confirmed that its next smartphone, Nothing Phone 3, will launch in July 2025. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may have a 5,000mAh battery supporting 50W fast-charging and likely 20W wireless charging. The device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and run on an Android 15-based OS. Nothing Phone 3 price in India could be between INR 40,000 and INR 65,000. Some reports said that it could be INR 44,999. It may have 32MP selfie camera. Lava Shark 5G Will Feature 13MP AI Camera on Rear and Have IP54 Water and Dust Resistance Rating; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Before Launch Announcement.

Nothing Phone 3 Coming in July 2025

We heard you. Phone (3). It's a magic number. Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/kunHknIrB0 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) May 20, 2025

