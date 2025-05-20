iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26, 2025. The company has revealed a few details about its upcoming smartphone. iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and will also be equipped with a Supercomputing Q1 Chip. It may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The display will support 1.5K resolution and will offer a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will deliver up to a local peak brightness of 5,500 nits. iQOO Neo 10 may feature a 50MP primary camera and will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which may come with 120W fast charging support. iQOO Neo 10 price in India is expected to be around INR 35,000. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed To Launch in July 2025, Likely Come With 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO Display; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 To Launch in India With Snapdragon Processor

Unleash speed like never before. ⚡🚀 Powered by the dual-chip powerhouse — Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and SuperComputing Chip Q1 — the #iQOONeo10 delivers lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking. Claiming the title of the Fastest Smartphone in the Segment*, it’s… pic.twitter.com/t1xeU9iVAr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 20, 2025

