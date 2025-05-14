Cupertino, May 14: Apple's iPhone 17 series will likely launch around September 2025 with major changes in the design and features. Apple's iPhone 16 series was a remarkable success in the smartphone market, and despite criticism, iPhone 16e also achieved noteworthy sales since its launch in February 2025. Apple's next chapter will be the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup.

In September this year, Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 base variant, and a slimmer variant called iPhone 17 Air. Recently, Apple's competitor Samsung launched its Galaxy S25 Edge with just 5.8mm thickness, which sparked excitement among Apple fans about the iPhone 17 Air's slim design. Reports indicated that the Air model will likely have a 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness.

iPhone 17 Series Design

According to online leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro will be introduced in Sky Blue like the iPhone 13 Pro. There have been many leaks and renders over the design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air (likely replacement of iPhone 17 Plus), and iPhone 17 base model. However, all have some similarities in terms of design. The leaks said the base model will continue the same design as the iPhone 16, with two camera modules on the rear.

On the other hand, the Air variant will likely have an identical design to the iPhone 16e model with a single camera on the rear. It will likely have a bump on the rear like the Google Pixel 9 series. When it comes to Pro and Pro Max, there will be a significant design change on the rear side, especially around the camera module. The leaks suggested that the triangular camera placement would be there, but there would be a rectangular bump around the cameras with rounded shapes.

iPhone 17 Series Display, OS

The iPhone 17 base model will likely have a 6.3-inch display, the same as the iPhone 17 Pro model. However, the base model will reportedly come with an A19 chip, and the Pro model will have Apple's A19 Pro chip. iPhone 17 Air could have a 6.7-inch display, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely have the largest 6.9-inch display—all OLED panels offering a 120Hz refresh rate. They will likely come with iOS 19 out of the box.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India

The iPhone 17 price is expected to be INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air may be introduced at INR 99,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro will have a price tag of INR 1,25,900. The top variant, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, will likely be launched at INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Series Cameras

iPhone 17 Pro may have 48MP (main)+12MP (ultrawide)+48MP (telephoto) cameras. iPhone 17 Pro Max may have 48MP+48MP+48MP rear camera setup. Both may have 24MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 Air will come wtih 48MP single camera as primary and 24MP selfie camera. Apple iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP front camera.

