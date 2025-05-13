Apple is reportedly working on a new mind-control technology that would enable people to control their iPhones and iPads just by thinking. The reports said that the tech giant may also allow people to control upcoming devices like Vision Pro 2 with their thoughts. Apple has yet to announce or hint at such mind-control technology in development officially; however, it is said that the company may help people with physical or likely neurological disabilities and health problems like ALS, spinal cord injuries, etc. According to a report by WSJ, Apple may take the first step in the brain computer interfaces with its new company called "Synchron". Apple Announces Accessibility Features Ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 15, Includes Braille Access, Labels on App Store and More.

Apple Working on Tech That Helps People Control iPhone With Thoughts

JUST IN: Apple is working on enabling people to control the iPhone with their thoughts. — Remarks (@remarks) May 13, 2025

